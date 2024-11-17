The trailer launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna on November 17 turned chaotic as thousands of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's fans gathered at Gandhi Maidan, hoping to secure passes. The immense crowd, estimated at 10,000 people, broke through barricades, sparking a stampede-like situation. To control the situation, the police were forced to carry out a baton charge. A viral video captured the scene, showing fans running, while the police struggled to manage the disorder. Sukumar's film will hit theatres on December 5. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer Review: Netizens Praise Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sequel, Call It ‘Fire Nahin, Wildfire Hain’.

Stampede-Like Scene at ‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch in Patna, Police Resort to Lathi Charge

Patna, Bihar: A massive crowd of Allu Arjun fans gathered at Gandhi Maidan for the launch of the Pushpa 2 trailer, breaking through barricades. To maintain order, the police resorted to a lathi charge pic.twitter.com/PwlxFcjiCO — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2024

