Allu Arjun's new poster for Pushpa 2 – The Rule has enraptured fans with its striking portrayal reminiscent of the divine aura of Lord Shiva. Adorned in vibrant red hues and wielding a trishula, Allu looks fierce and exudes power. As soon as the new post was dropped, netizens simply couldn't stop praising his new look. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Makers Drop Fiery NEW Poster of Allu Arjun Starrer As They Announce Special Teaser Release Date (See Pic)

Allu Arjun Shares New Poster Of Pushpa 2

