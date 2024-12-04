Pushpa 2: The Rule is smashing records ahead of its theatrical release on December 5. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the film has already surpassed the INR 100 crore mark worldwide in pre-sales, setting a new benchmark. According to BookMyShow, Pushpa 2 is now the fastest film to sell over one million tickets on the platform, overtaking previous records held by Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2. ‘Pushpa 3’: Title for Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Next Instalment REVEALED Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ Release – Check Details.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Advance Bookings

#Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings 💥💥💥 THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a record breaking spree ❤‍🔥#RecordsRapaRapAA 🔥🔥#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/vTBhiy18oB — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) December 3, 2024

