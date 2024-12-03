We have just two days left for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to be released in the theatres, and excitement levels are currently at their peak. Amidst this, another thrilling news has been shared with fans. Pushpa 2 sound designer Resul Pookutty posted a photo on X (previously Twitter) to share that the final mixing work has been finished. However, in the background of the group photo, the crew teased the title of the much-hyped third instalment of the Pushpa franchise. As per the picture, the title of the film will be Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The upcoming instalment was also teased during the Pushpa 2 press conference in Mumbai. The revelation may have been accidental, as the post was quickly deleted. However, the pictures have already gone viral on the platform. Meanwhile Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule releases in the theatres on December 5, 2024. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Who Are the Main Cast Members? All You Need To Know About Sequel to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’.

‘Pushpa 3’ Is ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)