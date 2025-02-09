Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava was initially scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, but just days before its theatrical debut, the makers postponed it to February 14, 2025. Now, during the Pushpa 2: The Rule Thank You Meet, lead star Allu Arjun expressed gratitude towards ‘filmmakers from Hindi cinema’ for supporting Pushpa 2. He shared, “When I called one of the filmmakers from Bollywood.. from Hindi cinema—I’m not a fan of that word ‘Bollywood’—and they were also supposed to come on December 6th, but they were very accommodating. They moved from that date. I called them personally and I said, ‘Thank you so much for moving the date’, and the they said, ‘Sir, we’re all fans of Pushpa. If you’ll come, we’ll all make way for you’”. While Allu Arjun didn’t take names, his statement has sparked speculation that he was referring to the makers of Chhaava, who shifted their release to avoid a clash with Pushpa 2. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Day 32: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Hit Achieves Highest Ever Collection in India, Mints INR 1831 Crore Worldwide.

Allu Arjun at ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Thank You Meet

