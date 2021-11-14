Allu Arjun is a stylish actor and fans have always been impressed with his avatars onscreen and even off screen. The actor would be seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj in the upcoming film Puspa: The Rise – Part 1. Fans are going to witness his swag in the song “Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda” composed by Devi Sri Prasad that is set to be released on November 19. The makers have shared a poster featuring the superstar and his rugged look has grabbed netizens’ attention. This is the fourth single from the film and we just can’t wait for it to be released.

Pushpa Fourth Single Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda

