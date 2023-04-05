The moment all Pushpa fans have been waiting for is finally here! Well, as the makers of the superhit franchise have dropped a video titled 'Where is Pushpa' along with hinting at an update on Pushpa 2 soon. The intriguing video narrates how Pushpa has escaped from jail in Tirupati, which has led to mayhem everywhere. The official update on Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's film will be out on April 7 at 4.05 PM IST. Pushpa-The Rule: First Glimpse of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 To Be Out on Actor’s Birthday – Reports.

Watch Pushpa 2 Update Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)