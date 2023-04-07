After theatrical release, Malayalam film Romancham arrived on Disney+ Hotstar today (April 7). The spooky comedy starring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod, Sajin Gopu among others in key roles revolves around the lives of seven bachelors who share a same house. However, within few hours of its release on the streaming giant, users raised 'audio issue' in the film. Netizens shared how the sound issue was interrupting their viewing experience on OTT and asked the platform to get the error fixed ASAP. Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir's Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

'Messed Up'

@DisneyPlusHS has messed up with the release of #Romancham, as several users have reported issues with the songs while streaming on their phones. Streaming on television is fine. pic.twitter.com/nhifFackpV — Abhijith (@abhijithgopans) April 7, 2023

'Hearing Issues'

'Audio Issue'

@DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps there's a auido issue in #Romancham movie, when are you guys going to fix it? 👎 — Arjun (@Arjun44394427) April 7, 2023

'Some Issues'

Some issues are Reported with #Romancham Audio while playing on the Phone from Hotstar. No issues in Television streaming.@DisneyPlusHS — Arjun (@Arjun44394427) April 7, 2023

'Fix It'

Audio Missing from songs (malayalam). Please fix #Romancham — ૨αɳ∂εερ. (@RandeepEK) April 6, 2023

