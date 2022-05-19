This is huge! As, RRR is all set to arrive on two OTT platforms simultaneously on May 20. The Hindi version of epic-action drama will stream on Netflix from May 20. On the other hand, the movie will arrive on ZEE5 and exclusively premiere on four different languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam with English subtitles on the same date. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

RRR Hindi Version On Netflix

You said you couldn't wait to see them and WE COULDN'T EITHER!! RRR 🐯❤️‍🔥 ARRIVES ON NETFLIX IN JUST 1̶3̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶s̶ ̶ 24 HOURS 🤯🥳 pic.twitter.com/Idrn7XXQJg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 19, 2022

RRR on ZEE5

