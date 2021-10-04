Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for his works in the Telugu film industry, had met with a bike accident on September 10. The incident had taken place in Hyderabad. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later to a private one. The actor had reportedly suffered minor injuries and had also fractured his clavicle bone. It is almost going to be a month and the 34-year-old actor has given an update on his health on Twitter to which Naga Chaitanya has responded. Sai Dharam Tej sharing a picture wrote, “Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie “Republic” See you soon.” To this Naga Chaitanya dropped a comment that read, “So happy to see this tej !! Lots of love.”

Sai Dharam Tej Shares First Post After Bike Accident:

So happy to see this tej !! Lots of love — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 3, 2021

