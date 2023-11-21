Venkatesh Daggubati and director Sailesh Kolanu collaborate for the first time in the much-anticipated action thriller, Saindhav, marking the 75th film for the acclaimed star. The film's first single, "Wrong Usage," has been unveiled. With Santosh Narayanan's energetic composition and Nakash Aziz's dynamic vocals, the song exudes an exhilarating vibe. Chandrabose's witty lyrics add charm, while Venkatesh injects added vitality with his energetic dance moves. Saindhav Teaser: ‘Saiko’ Venkatesh Daggubati Impresses in His Gritty Action Avatar; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looks Ruthless as the Psychotic Baddie.

Check Out Wrong Usage Video:

