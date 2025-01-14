Ajith Kumar made a grand return to racing at the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race by securing town wins. Videos of the Tamil superstar celebrating with his team members and family members have taken social media by storm. A fan-captured video showed Thala walking towards his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, and kissing her after the win, making headlines for all the right reasons. In another clip, Ajith Kumar was seen expressing his gratitude to his lady love, saying, 'And Shalu, thank you for letting me race,' which resulted in loud cheers from those present at the event. On the movie front, the Tamil superstar will be next seen in Magizh Thirumeni's Vidaamuyarchi. Ajith Kumar Kisses Wife Shalini While Celebrating His No.3 Spot in Dubai 24H 2025 Race (Watch Viral Video).

Ajith Kumar Thanks Wife Shalini After Dubai Race Win

And Shalu ✨ Thank You For Letting My Racing 🏎️🙂 Nice Guys ✅Let Me Announce You💯 The New Brand In The Racing In India. The #AjithKumarRacing 🏎️Here We Go....🥰 pic.twitter.com/O2jJfPVWnj — @actor Ajith Kumar (@ajithkumar901ak) January 12, 2025

