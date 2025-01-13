Ajith Kumar made a sensational return to motorsport at the Dubai 24H race, finishing in a remarkable third place. The victory was made even more special by the presence of his wife Shalini and their kids. In a heartwarming moment that captured everyone’s attention, Ajith shared a sweet kiss with his wife Shalini, who had been anxiously watching from the pit lane. He then turned to embrace his son, Aadvik, with a tender hug. After the win, several actors and directors congratulated the veteran actor and motor racing enthusiast. Ajith Kumar Secures 3rd Place at 24H Dubai 2025 Race; R Madhavan and Adhik Ravichandran Praise His Victory (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar Kisses Wife Shalini After Securing Third Place at Dubai 24H 2025

