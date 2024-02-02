Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will join hands with director Hemanth M Rao of the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame for an upcoming project. The director took to his social media to share the update with his fans on February 1. Announcing the collaboration, the director took to his X (previously Twitter) account and shared a post featuring Shiva Rajkumar and the producer of their upcoming film, Dr Vaishak J Gowda. Sharing the post, he wrote "Incredibly honoured to be working on my 5th film with the legend Dr. Shivarajkumar. I have always made every film like it is my first and last film; extremely excited to go on this journey with #VaishakJGowda." The film will reportedly be an action drama film. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Offers Ticket to Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

Check Out Hemanth M Rao’s X Post Here:

Incredibly honoured to be working on my 5th film with the legend Dr. Shivarajkumar. I have always made every film like it is my first and last film; extremely excited to go on this journey with #VaishakJGowda @NimmaShivanna @Vaishak_J_Films pic.twitter.com/UZZNqf3Hbu — Hemanth M Rao (@hemanthrao11) February 1, 2024

