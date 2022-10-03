SS Rajamouli’s film RRR was screened at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The filmmaker who was also present for the screening received standing ovation from the audience as he was entering the hall for Q&A session. Jr NTR, who essays the role of Komaram Bheem in the film, reposted the video and mentioned in the caption, “You deserve all the applause you’re getting and much more Jakkanna @ssrajamouli.” RRR at LA's Beyond Fest: Fans Dance in Front of Screen to Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ With SS Rajamouli in Audience; Video Goes Viral - Watch!

Jr NTR On SS Rajamouli Getting Standing Ovation For RRR

You deserve all the applause you’re getting and much more Jakkanna @ssrajamouli https://t.co/jMbSlGuobS — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)