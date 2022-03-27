Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi’s new bearded look certainly left Venkaiah Naidu confused. As the nominated Rajya Sabha MP was about to speak addressing the Chairman of the House, the latter questioned him asking ‘is it a mask or a beard?’ and that left the parliamentarians in splits. Suresh Gopi responded saying that it is a beard and that’s his new look for his next film.

Watch The Viral Video Of Suresh Gopi And Venkaiah Naidu Below:

HAHAHA! Our VP @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and his wicked sense of humour! Never a dull moment with him around! Suresh Gopi this time! Yappa! 😂 #CannotAbleTo #EpicLol pic.twitter.com/WfhZ6NIsYb — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) March 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)