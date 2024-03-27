For months, rumours have been doing rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan potentially being part of Yash's upcoming thriller Toxic. However, a new report by Subhash K Jha for Times Now claims a different twist. According to the report, Khan will portray Yash's sister in the film and will be seen in a 'powerful' role. The brother-sister duo is said to be 'inseparable' in the movie. If confirmed, this would mark Bebo's debut in Kannada cinema. FYI, it's said that Kiara Advani will essay the role of female lead in Toxic. Toxic: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan But Kiara Advani to Play Female Lead in Yash's Next – Reports.

Kareena Kapoor To Play Yash's Sister in Toxic?

