The upcoming film Toxic, starring Kannada actor Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been a hot topic for months. Speculation about Yash's co-star has fueled the buzz, a common tactic to generate pre-release excitement. Several names surfaced, including the established actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently announced she’s doing a South Indian movie. However, as per Zoom TV, Kiara Advani has been roped in opposite Yash for Toxic. Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Confirm Being a Part of Yash’s Toxic? Actress Reveals, ‘I’m Doing a Very Big South Film’ (Watch Video).

If the above buzz is correct, Kiara Advani is definitely on a career-high. Fresh off her casting in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, she's been confirmed as the female lead in Toxic. This casting news (if true) solidifies Kiara's status as a highly sought-after actress. Interestingly, according to reports, Triptii Dimri was initially considered for Toxic. However, Dimri opted to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhoool Bhulaiya 3. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Team Clarifies Speculations on Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic, Asks Everyone To Wait for Official Announcement.

Kiara Advani in Yash's Toxic?

Lastly, if Kiara stars in Toxic, it will be interesting to see her take on a role potentially outside her usual territory. While details about the film are scarce, it's said to be based on the Goa drug cartel. The Yash-starrer is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.

