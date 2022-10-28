Vijay Deverakonda has spend some time with Indian Army at Uri, Kashmir Baramullah. The actor joined the army on ground and even did the patrolling drill. He even called them 'Khuda K Bande and wished for their good health and safety forever. Vijay Deverakonda to Return Rs 6 Crore to Liger Producers Following the Film’s Box Office Failure – Reports.

Check Out Vijay Deverakonda's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)