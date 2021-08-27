Neha Dhupia, the former Miss India, judge of MTV Roadies celebrates her 41st birthday today (August 27). To mark her special day, hubby Angad Bedi took to Instagram and penned down a beautiful note for mom-to-be Neha. The couple looked super stunning in the picture shared by Angad. The Zoya Factor actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU! mehr ki maa."Neha Dhupia Birthday Special: Powerful and Confident, Her Style Always Hits the Right Notes (View Pics).

Check Out Angad Bedi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)