Star Plus' superhit show, Anupamaa, is all set to entertain fans even more. Well, as netizens cannot keep calm after new promo of the show sees Rupali Ganguly's Anupama finally beginning her dance journey with guru maa Malti Devi. In the viral clips, we get to see the guru-shishya dancing together. Crazy admirers of the serial are all happy after seeing the lead actress living her dream to be a great dancer. Check out the reactions below. Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's Anupama Ditches Family Duties to Concentrate on Her New Dance Academy (Watch Video).

Woah

Aww

Cute

Indeed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)