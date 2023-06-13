Star Plus' superhit show, Anupamaa, is all set to entertain fans even more. Well, as netizens cannot keep calm after new promo of the show sees Rupali Ganguly's Anupama finally beginning her dance journey with guru maa Malti Devi. In the viral clips, we get to see the guru-shishya dancing together. Crazy admirers of the serial are all happy after seeing the lead actress living her dream to be a great dancer. Check out the reactions below. Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's Anupama Ditches Family Duties to Concentrate on Her New Dance Academy (Watch Video).

This Guru-Shishya duo is just so 🤧🤧❤️❤️ want to watch them more and more.. so positive and Happy Vibes they gives everytime !!! and Anu ka Samman guru ke liye... so beautiful 😍🙏🏼🙏🏼#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/DDNxXYgyHy — Rupali_Fan Shruti (@rupsmyqueen) June 13, 2023

It looked like two childhood FRIENDS #Anupamaa nd #AnujKapadia met after ages nd started falling in love with each other😍😍😉☺❤❤ A romantic love story b/w a rich handsome Business tycoon nd rich beautiful famous dancer & daughter of protective momma Matli Devi☺😍😍🤭😂😉😊 pic.twitter.com/FgjDRLP79H — 𝕊𝔥𝔯𝔢𝔢 ℜ𝔢𝔡𝔡𝕪🌈🦚 (@reddyshree_) June 13, 2023

Yeh ladki hai Allah...Hai hai re Allah🥵🔥🥵😍😍😍❤❤😘😘🔥🥵#Anupamaa/RGM looks damn beautiful nd gorgeous like alwayz🥵🔥😍😘😍😘😍🔥🥵😘🥵😍😘❤❤ Can't wait to see her mesmerizing dance performance along with Guru maa..they will definitely slay it 😍😍😍😘😘#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/oBpcLq04Kq — 𝕊𝔥𝔯𝔢𝔢 ℜ𝔢𝔡𝔡𝕪🌈🦚 (@reddyshree_) June 13, 2023

