Star Plus show Anupamaa is high on drama. The track currently witnesses Anuj and Anupamaa having arguments and while Anuj is trying to make her stronger, Anupamaa perceives situations differently. Fans of the show have taken to social media to share their opinions on the current track and how Anupamaa should understand what Anuj is trying to tell her. Anupamaa Update: Anuj Asks Anupamaa to Make Their Daughter Her Top Priority.

Fans Stand In Support Of Anuj

Has The 'Maa' In Anupamaa Gone For A Break?

Maybe I am wrong, but I feel Anu still doesn’t understand what Anuj is trying to say 😢 Has the “maa” in #Anupamaa gone for a break? “Hamari toh khamoshiyan bhi baat karti hain” … kya ho gaya mere #MaAn ko 😭 I can’t see this… I never asked for angst 😭😭😭#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Nm059F05RG — KanShubs (@KanShubs) December 29, 2022

Anupamaa Is Making It Impossible For Anuj

he still understands her, still worries for her, but damn hell, she's making it impossible for him now more than ever#anupamaa • #maan pic.twitter.com/3ihrz8NhMk — 𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@_ayushi_saran) December 29, 2022

Nobody Can Love Anupamaa More Than Anuj

