Star Plus show Anupamaa is high on drama. The track currently witnesses Anuj and Anupamaa having arguments and while Anuj is trying to make her stronger, Anupamaa perceives situations differently. Fans of the show have taken to social media to share their opinions on the current track and how Anupamaa should understand what Anuj is trying to tell her. Anupamaa Update: Anuj Asks Anupamaa to Make Their Daughter Her Top Priority.
Take A Look:
Fans Stand In Support Of Anuj
Anuj is right... caring husband caring father ka 💔 dil toot gaya 💔 #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn #GauravKhanna #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/0rfBgZIpIo
— sumidha kaple (@KapleSumidha) December 28, 2022
Has The 'Maa' In Anupamaa Gone For A Break?
Maybe I am wrong, but I feel Anu still doesn’t understand what Anuj is trying to say 😢
Has the “maa” in #Anupamaa gone for a break?
“Hamari toh khamoshiyan bhi baat karti hain” … kya ho gaya mere #MaAn ko 😭
I can’t see this… I never asked for angst 😭😭😭#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Nm059F05RG
— KanShubs (@KanShubs) December 29, 2022
Anupamaa Is Making It Impossible For Anuj
he still understands her, still worries for her, but damn hell, she's making it impossible for him now more than ever#anupamaa • #maan pic.twitter.com/3ihrz8NhMk
— 𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@_ayushi_saran) December 29, 2022
Nobody Can Love Anupamaa More Than Anuj
"Maine koshish ki" my foot! #Anupamaa, noone will love you more than this man ever.
Priortize! NOW ! #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/fCH8QYEp28
— Prachi agarwal (@PHamirbasia) December 29, 2022
