Arti Singh has finally shared a glimpse of her fiancé, Dipak Chauhan, before their wedding. The Bigg Boss 13 actress recently posted a romantic image on her official Instagram handle with Dipak Chauhan partially revealed. The two were seen together in snowy mountains. She kept the background music of the romantic song "Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar", spreading love in the air. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Aamir Ali, Shrenu Parikh, Tina Datta, and Aashka Goradia showered their love for the couple in the comments. Check out Arti’s post below! Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh to Get Married With Boyfriend Dipak Chauhan This Year – Reports.

Arti Singh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)