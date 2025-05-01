The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked a social media claim suggesting that Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar was removed from his post and was taken into custody following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. "An X handle (@commandeleven), operated by ISI proxies (blocked in India), is circulating an image on social media that falsely claims that a formal Court of Inquiry has been ordered against Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar of the Northern Command, who was earlier taken into custody for the Pahalgam incident," PIB Fact Check wrote in an X post. ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad’ Written on Wall of Army Public School in Patiala Cantonment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Posts.

Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar Removed From His Post and Taken Into Custody in Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack?

An X handle (@commandeleven), operated by ISI proxies (blocked in India), is circulating an image on social media that falsely claims that a formal Court of Inquiry has been ordered against Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar of the Northern Command, who was earlier taken into… pic.twitter.com/UJwYErT9Zi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 30, 2025

