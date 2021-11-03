Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan who is an avid watcher of Salman Khan reality show has slammed Tejasswi Prakash of Bigg Boss 15. It so happened that the four (Teja, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian) people who were saved by the special guests on BB 15 had to nominate a contestant for eviction. This lead to chaos between them due to Jay's disagreement over nominating Miesha Iyer. To which, Gauahar has come out in support of Jay and lauded his logical points in the argument, and taken a dig at Tejasswi's mind play.

Gauahar Khan:

Bullies …… Jai amazing logical points ! Don’t come under pressure ! Tumhara choice choice aur jai ka choice safe khel rahe ho ???? Waah teja waah ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2021

There's More:

Jai is not looking weak at all ! Stop portraying ppl a certain way with ur words ! Jai 👍 #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)