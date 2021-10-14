Bigg Boss 15's upcoming episode is going to see an ugly fight between Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan. The reason for the argument is yet not clear, however, in viral videos on Twitter we see Afsana age-shaming, abusing, and also talking ill about Shamita's career. Well, as soon as the avid Bigg Boss users saw the fight in the live feed, they took to the micro-blogging site and supported Shetty for dealing with the situation with confidence and grace. Check out Twitter reactions below. Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant Who’s Part of Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

More Strength to Her!

Shamita is dealing with this shit from last few days and Afsana baar baar unhe jaan kr galat n bhut bura bol rhi h... Respect hajam nhi ho rhi afsana ko... We support our Queen @ShamitaShetty @RaQesh19 #ShamitaShetty #ShamitalsTheBoss #ShaRa https://t.co/9uGfKLZiS3 — Rims (@Rims1607) October 14, 2021

Haha!

Is afsana ko show se nikalkr bahar phenkdo ye is kabil nahi hai ye bandi media me rehne k layak nahi hai aj isne sari hadh paar krdi hai ghatiya aurat.. #ShamitaShetty #ShamitalsTheBoss STAY STRONG SHAMITA — Arisha Navaid 🦋 (@ArishaNavaid28) October 14, 2021

Age-Shaming Not Right!

Also what’s with the age shaming?! Do people thing they will never age and reach a certain age?! Shame on Afsana! The entire house is fed up! She is nothing but a shallow bully! STAY STONG SHAMITA! #ShamitaShetty #BB15 #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/N7UGkiq6AP — Yeddi ミ[°°]ミ (@YetOtherHuman) October 14, 2021

Indeed!

Tbh guys i don't care which contestant is supporting #ShamitaShetty She is strong to support herself. Just want Aphsana to be thrown out with a lesson in good human behavior. STAY STRONG SHAMITA #ShamitaShetty #ShamitaIsTheBoss — Shay (@tweetofshay) October 14, 2021

Yussss!

#ShamitaShetty Was ignoring her since yesterday and she was making fun of her that Shamita is scared of her... Finally Shamita fought for herself #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Manpreet (@Manpree63388) October 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)