Bigg Boss 16 has drama and controversies on a high with Archana Gautam’s re-entry. Now, Sajid Khan, who is the captain of the house will be seen getting angry at Archana Gautam, who will refuse to wake up and do any duty in the house. Sajid will take a stern action against her and will dump her clothes in jail. TOI tweeted about the same on its social media handle. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Decorates Bed With Petals for Shalin Bhanot’s Birthday, Sajid Khan Asks Shalin Not To Break Her Heart.

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 16: Captain Sajid Khan dumps Archana Gautam’s clothes in the jail as she refuses to wake up; says ‘Bahut badi superstar samajhti hai apne aap ko’#SajidKhan #ArchanaGautamm#TVShow #BiggBoss16 #etimestvhttps://t.co/ulNWHAZO0F — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) November 17, 2022

