Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has been grabbing attention after a picture of hers with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral on social media. Dhanashree and Pratik, who were seen on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11', were spotted at the finale party, where they posed together, and as per netizens, 'too closely'. Dhanashree was trolled for the viral picture. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and broke her silence over the matter. She spoke about her family being affected and requested that netizens be kind and spread love. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Rumours of Divorce, Reveals Major Injury in Powerful Instagram Post.

Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

