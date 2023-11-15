Dhootha is the upcoming the Telugu web-series starring Naga Chaitanya in the leading role. This Prime Video series marks the actor’s OTT debut. The supernatural horror series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Pracchi Desai in pivotal roles. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Dhootha is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on December 1. Dhootha: Amazon Prime Video Officially Confirms Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu Web Series (View Pics).

Dhootha On Prime Video

