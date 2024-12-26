On December 26, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS, Delhi, following his admission for treatment. The news has left the nation in mourning. In the wake of his death, comedian Kapil Sharma shared his condolences on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten." Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Prime Minister, Says 'His Wisdom and Humility Were Always Visible'.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: Kapil Sharma Expresses Grief Over Loss

