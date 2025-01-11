Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticised the BJP-led government after the Indian rupee reached an all-time low of 86.4 against the US dollar. Drawing a comparison to Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure, when the rupee was valued at 58-59, Priyanka shared a video of Narendra Modi criticising the UPA government over rupee depreciation. At that time, Modi, then in the opposition, had linked a country’s currency value to the government’s credibility. Priyanka has now called on Modi to explain the steep fall of the rupee under his leadership, which has broken all previous records. INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Crashes To 86.20 Against US Dollar.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Rupee’s Historic Decline

डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये की कीमत अब तक के सबसे निचले स्तर पर पहुंच गई है। इतिहास में पहली बार एक डॉलर की कीमत 86.4 रुपये हो गई है। डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी के कार्यकाल में जब एक डॉलर की कीमत 58-59 रुपये थी, तब नरेंद्र मोदी जी रुपये की कीमत को सरकार की आबरू से जोड़ते थे। वे कहते थे,… pic.twitter.com/IOG3oaUeA3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 11, 2025

