Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi today, December 26, after he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He was 92 years old at the time of his death. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dr Manmohan Singh. In his post, PM Modi said that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr Manmohan Singh. Sharing pictures with the former Prime Minster, PM Narendra Modi said that he interacted with Dr Manmohan Singh regularly when the latter was PM and he was the CM of Gujarat. "We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible," he added. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Former Prime Minister of India Passes Away at 92, Confirms Delhi AIIMS.

PM Modi Condoles Manmohan Singh's Death

Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of… pic.twitter.com/kAOlbtyGVs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

