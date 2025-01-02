New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) today, January 2, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a college under the University of Delhi after the late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, the NSUI also demanded that a Central University be named after Dr Manmohan Singh and include his life journey in the curriculum. Manmohan Singh Memorial: Government Begins Land Identification Process for Setting Up Memorial to Former Prime Minister, in Touch With His Family To Finalize Location.

NSUI Demands Naming Central Universuty After Dr Manmohan Singh

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) writes PM Modi demanding to name a college under the University of Delhi after the late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. NSUI also demands that a Central University be named after Dr Manmohan Singh and include his life journey in the… pic.twitter.com/1DovzMp3sK — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2025

