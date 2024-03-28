YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been active on social media since receiving bail in the snake venom-rave party case. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner recently gave a glimpse of his visit to the Siddhivinayak temple. Elvish shared a group photo with his friends on his Instagram Stories. He also shared a family photo and wrote in the caption, 'My Backbone'. For the unversed, Elvish was recently granted bail by the Gautam Buddh Nagar court after he was booked in a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. It was alleged that he was supplying snake venom at parties to make money. He was arrested by the Noida Police and sent to 14-day judicial custody. He later received bail within two days. Elvish Yadav Spotted in Mumbai for First Time After Bail; YouTuber Takes Selfies With Fans (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Elvish Yadav visits Siddhivinayak temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Elvish Yadav's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

