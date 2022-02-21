With just one more episode left, Euphoria had the penultimate episode of this season go out with a bang. Be careful as spoilers will be mentioned, this episode saw Lexi showcase a play based on her own life and friends and continue her blooming romance with Fez. Fans are also questioning Fez's fate because he doesn't show up at the play. With that being said, here are some of the best fan reactions for the episode.

Check Out The Posts:

Me watching Lexi absolutely destroy Cassie and Nate #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/jOC3VYgIJr — layla (@laylahessey1) February 21, 2022

Me trying to sleep tonight thinking about fezco on the ground…. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Hx0TLCdMlb — zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) February 21, 2022

I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Suze was enjoying Lexi's play #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/TJUxeyrifg — Mandy (@itssmandapenny) February 21, 2022

lexi humiliating nate and breaking him and cassie up lexi howard is the ONE #euphoria pic.twitter.com/33g4vH0Yw4 — g:) (@o4tm1lf) February 21, 2022

Fez - “do you think other people will find me handsome?” Me #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/bpXx9ofNqg — Holl (@Holliescott19x) February 21, 2022

No because if something happens to fez or ashtray #euphoria pic.twitter.com/K3Z3gf4hDo — you know (@305Know) February 21, 2022

