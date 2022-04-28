The makers of Farzi have released Shahid Kapoor’s first look from his OTT debut. The Bollywood actor is seen an artist, dressed in a casual avatar, sporting a rugged look and is engaged in making a sketch. About his role, the makers have described it as, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.” Farzi: Title Of Shahid Kapoor, Raashi Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi’s Amazon Prime Series Announced! (View Pics).

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi

#FarziOnPrime: An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller. #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/5mNMzXI6gq — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Details Of Farzi

Key Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

