Guns & Gulaabs is the upcoming web series that’s created, directed and produced Raj & DK. Mollywood hunk Dulquer Salmaan would be making his OTT debut with this Netflix series. The actor has shared his first look from the series and captioned it as, “Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me.” Guns And Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao’s First Look From Raj and DK’s Netflix Show Revealed!

Dulquer Salmaan’s First Look In Guns & Gulaabs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)