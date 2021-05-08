Gurmeet Choudhary posted a few pictures of the roadmap of the grand hospital project on social media and revealed how the plan will be executed.

Gurmeet told Bollywood Hungama, "The Grand Hospital project is my dream project which I have visioned and I am working towards it each day. Ever since we got hit by COVID, I realised that our health care system needs to become stronger, so the idea is to make India ready for the future.

Today COVID has hit, tomorrow there will be many more dreadful diseases that will require us to fight against them. We are starting from Lucknow and Patna as the main centres of this project as they are the epicentre of the nation and they connect to all the other states. Once those are formed we will replicate the same in other states too. All the hospitals will be equipped with AI technology and will be under the guidance of specialists."

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)