Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fame Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Sodhi, shared a concerning update with his fans on Tuesday via social media. In a video posted to his account, the actor is seen receiving an IV drip, where he candidly mentioned that his health has significantly worsened. Fans have expressed their support as he continues to recover. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Kal GURPURAB te GURU SAHEB Ji ne mainu nava jeewan Bakshia, GURU SAHEB Ji nu Unlimited Infinite times Dhanvaad Ji te App saaria nu jinna de GURU SAHEB ji di Kirpa sadke Ajj aap Ji de saamne zinda haan, sabnu dilo namahkaar te Dhanvaad Thank you to Everyone. (Yesterday, on Guru Purab, Guru Sahebji blessed me with a new chance at life. I am forever grateful to him).” TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Spiritual Journey, Delhi Police Record Statement.

‘TMKOC’ Fame Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Sodhi in Hospital After Health Takes a Serious Turn

