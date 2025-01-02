Jheel Mehta is married! The OG Sonalika Bhide, aka Sonu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Aditya Dube. Though the actress shared a video from her special day on December 31, 2024, it is reported that the couple exchanged their forever vows on December 28. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jheel Mehta shared a collaborative post showing the couple exchanging garlands, surrounded by their loved ones. The actress looked gorgeous in a traditional red lehenga, while Aditya looked handsome in a white sherwani for the wedding ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Fame Actress Jheel Mehta Aka Sonu Bhide To Tie the Knot With Fiance Aditya Dube in December; Are Her ‘TMKOC’ Co-Stars Invited?.

‘TMKOC’ Actress Jheel Mehta Marries Aditya Dube

