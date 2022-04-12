London Files is all set to release on Voot Select on April 21. Makers took to social media and dropped a intriguing poster, while unveiling the exciting news. The synopsis of the crime-thriller series reads, "An intense investigative thriller that follows homicide detective Om Singh as he reluctantly takes on a missing person's case in a politically divided and criminally rife London city." London Files Teaser Out! Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli’s Murder Mystery Show To Arrive on Voot Select Soon (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)