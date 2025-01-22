Lynn Ban, prominent jewellery designer and star of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York, has passed away at the age of 51. The sad news of her passing was shared by the actress' son, Sebastian, on her official Instagram handle. This comes just a month after Lynn was involved in a ski accident that required emergency brain surgery. Informing everyone that Lynn passed away on Monday (January 20), Sebastian posted a series of photos from his childhood days to recent times with his mother as he mourned her loss. ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Francisco San Martin Dies by Suicide at 39.

