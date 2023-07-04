In a delightful video, the highly anticipated third season of Only Murders In The Building cheered up with an unexpected treat for fans. On the set, acclaimed actors Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep were spotted showcasing their impressive dance moves. The duo, known for their remarkable talent and versatility, lit up the scene with their infectious energy and undeniable chemistry. A video capturing their lively dance routine quickly went viral, leaving fans ecstatic and eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Finale Review: Selena Gomez, Steven Martin and Martin Short’s Whodunit Ends With An Unsatisfying Killer Reveal (LatestLY Exclusive)

Check Out The Video Here:

Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep dance it out on the set of #OnlyMurders season three pic.twitter.com/fnNdG6eaBf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)