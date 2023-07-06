Social media sensation Puneet Superstar, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has landed himself in legal trouble. Reportedly, an FIR has been filed against him at Bhopal police station by Faizan Ansari claiming that Puneet's fans have been harassing and sending threat messages to him online. FYI, it all started after Faizan called Puneet an 'illiterate individual' after seeing him losing his calm inside BB house. Puneet Superstar in Bra and Saree! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Dances to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Suraj Hua Maddham' in New Cringe Video – WATCH.

Puneet Superstar in Legal Trouble:

Follow for more @thefilmycharcha An FIR has been registered with the Bhopal Police against Puneet Superstar. The complaint stems from a comment made by Faizan Ansari regarding Puneet Superstar's suitability for the Bigg Boss house. Ansari, an influencer apparently stated that… pic.twitter.com/eaUoKXtQGG — The Filmy Charcha (@thefilmycharcha) July 6, 2023

