Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan on Zee TV will witness a new twist as Mohan will be sick. Damini will be seen behaving psychotic and telling that the difference between Radha and her is that Radha can sacrifice herself for him but she can kill anyone to win over him. The channel shared a glimpse of the same on its social media handle and it is intriguing. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Keerti Nagpure Learned Tandav in a Day for the Show, Reveals Her Nervousness.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

