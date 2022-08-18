Shehnaaz Gill has finally addressed rumours about dating dancer and television presenter, Raghav Juyal. Recently, at her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch event in Mumbai, when Gill was quizzed about the link-up reports, she got miffed but gave a befitting reply to media. "Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na...toh bas, media fizool bolti hai," she said. Are Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill More Than Just Friends? – Reports.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕾𝖊𝖑𝖋𝖎𝖘𝖍 𝕾😅✨ (@shehnaazgill.fan)

