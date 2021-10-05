Here's a news for all Shehnaaz Gill fans, as the singer-actress is all set to get back to work on October 7. As per TOI, she will be shooting for a song for her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh that will be mostly shot in India or UK. For the unaware, Shehnaaz has been not in a good state since her friend Sidharth Shukla's death. Now, seems like finally, she is coming terms to with it that he's no more. Honsla Rakh stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Check It Out:

