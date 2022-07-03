Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC has completed 3500 episodes. The team, cast and crew members, celebrated this special moment on the sets of the show. Pictures of them celebrating the day for crossing this new milestone has taken internet by storm. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was seen slicing the cake. Raj Anadkat aka TMKOC’s Tapu Can’t Keep Calm As He Shoots Special Project With ‘Legend’ Ranveer Singh (View Pics).

TMKOC Completes 3500 Episodes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tmkoc vibes 😀 (@tmkoc_vibes._)

