The Umbrella Academy returns for its final season on August 8! After three seasons traversing fantastical alternate timelines and facing bizarre challenges, the superpowered Hargreeves siblings will bid farewell in a truncated fourth season. Fans eagerly awaiting their return to the show's unique world can mark their calendars - Netflix has confirmed the final season will be available this August. Have a look at the character posters below. The Umbrella Academy S4: Nick Offerman, David Cross and Megan Mullally Join the Final Season of the Netflix Series.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Date Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)