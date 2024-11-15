Rohit Purohit, currently portraying the lead role of advocate Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), recently experienced a distressing eye injury wherein he got a deep cut on his eyebrow. The actor shared a photo on social media, showcasing his bandaged left eyebrow, which had been treated with medication. In the same post, the actor also assured fans that his eye was saved. "Aankh bach gaye bas!" he wrote. In a subsequent post, Rohit clarified that the accident did not occur on the set of his Star Plus serial, and he is 'better' now. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Netizens Are Loving Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s Onscreen Chemistry, Trend #SaRaj on X!

Rohit Purohit Suffers Eye Injury

Screenshots From Rohit Purohit Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)